Freitag, 02.01.2026
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
T-Mobile International AG: T-Mobile Continues to Power New York's Holiday Season on America's Best Network

Purpose built 5G, deep public safety partnerships and on the ground teams keep revelers connected at the city's biggest holiday moments.

Key Points

  • T-Mobile is activating enhanced holiday operations across New York City, including for New Year's Eve, to support peak demand, public safety and major events.

  • The network and field teams have already supported marquee moments, including the big Thanksgiving Day parade and the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.

  • Expanded 5G capacity, on-site engineers and response vehicles are paired with close coordination alongside city agencies, first responders and event partners.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / T-Mobile announced enhanced holiday operations across New York City to help keep residents, visitors and first responders connected at the biggest events of the season. From tree lightings to dawn parades and midnight countdowns, America's Best Network is designed for today's world, delivering massive capacity, low latency and 5G reliability built from the ground up, not retrofitted from older technologies.

"New York runs on connection, and when the city is at full volume, our network delivers," said David Bezzant, Vice President, T-Mobile Business Group. "We built a modern network that supports communities across America for moments exactly like these."

Built for Big Events

For New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, T-Mobile is activating additional 5G capacity and smart, real-time traffic management across multiple network layers. Mobile cell sites and assets as well as on-site engineers will be positioned throughout Times Square, with teams monitoring the network in real time and coordinating responses from a central operations center to quickly identify and resolve issues.

This same approach was used at the big parade on Thanksgiving and the iconic Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center, where T-Mobile boosted capacity and deployed on-site engineers and response teams to keep people connected during peak demand.

Powered by Strong Partnerships

T-Mobile teams work shoulder-to-shoulder with city agencies, event organizers and public-safety partners before, during and after each activation. This coordination enables shared situational awareness, contingency planning and real-time decision-making to help ensure communications remain steady and reliable to support public safety and the experience for attendees and viewers.

Earlier this year, the City of New York named T-Mobile its major carrier to support a wide variety of mission-critical public-safety operations and communications across the city, recognizing T-Mobile's growing role as a trusted public safety partner nationwide.

Recently, T-Mobile collaborated with CNN to power the next era of mobile journalism. T-Mobile's SuperMobile connectivity solution will support various CNN digital live streams across the holiday season. SuperMobile is designed to help businesses, including news organizations, operate from complex, high-density environments, and T-Mobile teams are working in advance to prepare the area and support reliable connectivity ahead of peak evening crowds - further demonstrating how the network enables critical communications for public safety, city operations and the media during large-scale events.

What's Next

T-Mobile has finalized its plans for New Year's Eve celebrations in New York and beyond, including support in Las Vegas, continuing a proven formula of additional 5G capacity, on-site engineers, response vehicles and centralized coordination to help keep people connected when demand is at its highest.

For more information on first responder support, disaster preparedness and T-Mobile's response capabilities, visit the company's Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

# # #

T-Mobile XL SatCOLT

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile International AG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile International AG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile International AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/t%e2%80%91mobile%e2%80%afcontinues-to-power-new-yorks%e2%80%afholiday-season-on-americas-best-network-1123519

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
