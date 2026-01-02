

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - The retail sales growth in Cyprus moderated in November to the lowest level in seven months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The value of retail sales rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 10.1 percent surge in October. However, this was the weakest growth since April, when sales had risen 6.3 percent.



Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores alone grew 22.5 percent from last year, and clothing and footwear sales were 14.1 percent higher. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel logged a decline of 3.6 percent.



Data showed that the value of retail sales rose 4.6 percent in November from a year ago.



