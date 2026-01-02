NextNRG, Inc.: NextNRG Reports Preliminary December 2025 Results with 253% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Miami, FL, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced record preliminary, unaudited operational and financial performance for December 2025, highlighted by strong year-over-year and month-over-month growth in revenue and fuel volumes.

For December 2025, the Company reported the following preliminary, unaudited results:

Revenue of approximately $8.01 million, representing 253% year-over-year growth compared to December 2024

Fuel volumes of approximately 2.53 million gallons, representing 308% year-over-year growth

Month-over-month revenue growth of approximately 7% compared to November 2025

Month-over-month fuel volume growth of approximately 14% compared to November 2025

Revenue figures include all fuel sales and associated service fees and are preliminary and unaudited.

December's results reflect strong seasonal demand, continued expansion with national and regional customers, and higher utilization across the Company's delivery fleet. Performance during the month aligned with operational expectations communicated in late December, when the Company indicated it was on track to deliver approximately 2.5 million gallons.

"December capped off a transformative year for NextNRG. The scale of our year-over-year growth demonstrates the strength of our customer relationships, the expansion of our fleet and markets, and the durability of our operating model," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "We are pleased to announce December volumes come in as expected, reflecting consistent execution across our operations and reinforcing our confidence as we enter 2026."

The December performance builds on momentum established throughout the fourth quarter. In November 2025, the Company reported revenue of approximately $7.51 million, representing 271% year-over-year growth, as NextNRG continued to scale its operations while maintaining consistent service levels.

"As we enter 2026, our focus remains on disciplined growth, margin optimization, and leveraging our infrastructure to support increasing demand," added Farkas. "We believe the momentum achieved in December positions the Company well for continued operational progress in the year ahead."

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

