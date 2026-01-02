Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jan-2026 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

2 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  2 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         61,206 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.7058p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,445,991 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,295,585 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,295,585 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.7058p                        61,206

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
598             125.60          08:28:19         00368532109TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             126.20          08:44:50         00368537732TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             125.80          08:44:50         00368537734TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             125.40          08:50:52         00368539570TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             124.60          08:50:55         00368539583TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             124.80          09:18:19         00368550249TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.20          09:18:19         00368550250TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             125.20          09:18:19         00368550251TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.20          09:18:36         00368550402TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             125.20          09:18:57         00368550597TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             125.20          09:19:31         00368550846TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             125.20          09:19:49         00368550986TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             125.00          09:24:15         00368552922TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             125.00          09:24:15         00368552923TRLO1     XLON 
 
776             125.20          09:34:27         00368557966TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             124.80          09:35:50         00368558609TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             124.40          09:38:20         00368559768TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             124.20          09:38:21         00368559777TRLO1     XLON 
 
758             124.60          09:38:30         00368559829TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             124.40          09:47:01         00368564146TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.80          09:51:59         00368567024TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             124.80          09:52:15         00368567145TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             124.60          09:52:15         00368567146TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             124.60          10:05:01         00368570286TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             124.60          10:05:01         00368570287TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             124.40          10:05:02         00368570288TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.00          10:19:21         00368570705TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             123.60          10:19:27         00368570707TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              123.60          10:19:27         00368570708TRLO1     XLON 
 
423             123.60          10:20:03         00368570710TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             123.60          10:20:03         00368570711TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             123.80          10:30:07         00368570978TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             123.80          10:30:07         00368570979TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.20          10:35:03         00368571121TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             123.60          10:43:52         00368571321TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              123.60          10:43:52         00368571322TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             123.00          10:43:52         00368571323TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             123.00          10:43:52         00368571324TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             123.00          10:43:52         00368571325TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             123.00          11:03:57         00368571703TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             122.60          11:07:32         00368571760TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             122.60          11:08:45         00368571769TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             122.20          11:31:55         00368572405TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          11:42:16         00368572610TRLO1     XLON 
 
408             122.40          11:42:16         00368572611TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             121.80          11:51:27         00368572768TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             122.40          12:42:43         00368573778TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             122.40          12:46:44         00368573831TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          12:47:51         00368573858TRLO1     XLON 
 
1046             122.60          13:03:30         00368574137TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.60          13:03:30         00368574138TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             122.40          13:03:30         00368574139TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             122.60          13:13:14         00368574271TRLO1     XLON 
 
1192             122.60          13:13:35         00368574282TRLO1     XLON 
 
1292             122.60          13:13:35         00368574283TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             122.60          13:13:35         00368574284TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.40          13:14:43         00368574296TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          13:15:09         00368574300TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             122.40          13:15:09         00368574301TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             122.20          13:15:11         00368574302TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             122.00          13:29:42         00368574527TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.00          13:29:42         00368574528TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              122.00          13:29:42         00368574529TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             122.00          13:35:56         00368574647TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             121.80          13:38:26         00368574707TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             122.00          13:38:45         00368574716TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             122.80          14:30:59         00368575821TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             122.60          14:34:11         00368575922TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             122.20          14:45:52         00368576204TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2026 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1195             122.00          14:48:50         00368576287TRLO1     XLON 
 
1286             121.80          14:56:24         00368576483TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             122.00          14:56:55         00368576497TRLO1     XLON 
 
1293             122.00          14:56:55         00368576498TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.00          14:57:15         00368576511TRLO1     XLON 
 
1022             122.00          14:58:19         00368576529TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             121.80          15:00:44         00368576625TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             121.80          15:10:37         00368576897TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              121.80          15:10:59         00368576904TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             121.60          15:12:54         00368577073TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             121.60          15:13:06         00368577090TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             121.60          15:13:06         00368577091TRLO1     XLON 
 
1336             121.60          15:13:06         00368577092TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             121.60          15:13:06         00368577093TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             121.60          15:13:06         00368577094TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             121.60          15:13:06         00368577095TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             121.60          15:13:06         00368577096TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             121.60          15:13:06         00368577097TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.60          15:13:15         00368577102TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             121.40          15:16:02         00368577226TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              121.40          15:16:03         00368577227TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             121.40          15:18:16         00368577317TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              121.40          15:18:16         00368577318TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             121.20          15:22:15         00368577484TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             121.20          15:22:58         00368577520TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             121.20          15:22:58         00368577521TRLO1     XLON 
 
1298             121.20          15:22:58         00368577522TRLO1     XLON 
 
1411             121.40          15:25:38         00368577567TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             121.40          15:25:38         00368577568TRLO1     XLON 
 
961             121.40          15:25:38         00368577569TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              121.40          15:25:38         00368577570TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.40          15:25:38         00368577571TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             121.60          15:29:42         00368577767TRLO1     XLON 
 
1057             121.60          15:29:42         00368577768TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             121.60          15:29:42         00368577769TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.60          15:30:31         00368577787TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             122.00          15:43:37         00368578099TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             122.00          15:43:37         00368578100TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             122.00          15:43:37         00368578101TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             121.60          15:51:26         00368578314TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             121.40          16:02:24         00368578622TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             121.20          16:02:50         00368578633TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             121.40          16:05:00         00368578690TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             121.80          16:05:29         00368578706TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             121.60          16:14:34         00368578983TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              121.80          16:14:34         00368578984TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              121.80          16:15:14         00368579004TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             122.00          16:15:53         00368579026TRLO1     XLON 
 
1053             122.00          16:15:53         00368579027TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.00          16:15:53         00368579028TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             122.00          16:15:53         00368579029TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             122.00          16:16:07         00368579051TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             122.00          16:16:51         00368579077TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             122.00          16:19:15         00368579129TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 413490 
EQS News ID:  2253984 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253984&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2026 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
