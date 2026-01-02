

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that flu cases are rising sharply across the country, with some areas reporting record numbers.



As of December 20, the CDC estimates there have been at least 7.5 million flu cases this season. The flu has also led to about 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths, including eight deaths among children across the nation.



The CDC added that 32 states and regions are now experiencing high or very high flu activity, up from 17 the week before. These regions include all 50 states, Washington, D.C., New York City, and some U.S. territories.



In New York, health officials reported around 71,000 flu cases in one week, the highest number since tracking began in 2004, which witnessed hospitalization of more than 3,600 people with the flu in the state.



Massachusetts is also seeing high flu activity. Boston reported a 114 percent jump in recent flu cases, especially among children. In Minnesota, a rise in flu cases forced at least one school to switch to online classes before Christmas. The state has recorded 113 flu-related hospitalizations this year, more than double last year's number.



Health experts are worried about this flu season because a fast-spreading strain of influenza A called H3N2 is becoming dominant. Most recent flu samples tested by the CDC were influenza A, and nearly 92 percent of those were the H3N2 strain.



Last season, 288 children died from the flu, and nearly all of them were not vaccinated, according to the CDC. This was the highest number of child flu deaths ever recorded since tracking began in 2004.



Public health experts recommended that people can help slow the spread of the flu by washing hands often, staying home when sick, avoiding close contact with sick people, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.



