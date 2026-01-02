

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law called 'The SAFE for Kids Act,' a new law meant to protect children from harmful and addictive content on social media.



Starting in 2026, social media companies like Meta and TikTok will have to block addictive feeds, such as autoplay and endless scrolling, for children unless parents give permission. Additionally, it requires platforms that use these addictive features to show clear warning messages. The warnings must explain possible mental health risks, such as anxiety, depression, and compulsive behavior.



Governor Hochul compared these warning labels to those found on tobacco and other consumer products, saying families should be clearly informed about potential risks. The New York attorney general will enforce the law and can fine companies up $5,000 for each violation. Notably, the law applies to activity that happens fully or partly in New York but does not cover users outside the state.



'Keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office, and that includes protecting our kids from the potential harms of social media features that encourage excessive use. New Yorkers deserve transparency,' Hochul said in a statement.



'With the amount of information that can be shared online, it is essential that we prioritize mental health and take the steps necessary to ensure that people are aware of any potential risks.'



The move comes as more research links heavy social media use to worsening mental health in young people. One large study found that higher social media use among tweens and teens was linked to increased symptoms of depression over time.



With this law, New York joins states like California and Minnesota in taking steps to address the impact of social media on young people's mental health. Around the world, a similar pressure is increasing to take steps against the overuse of social media platforms. For example, Australia recently banned social media for children under 16.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News