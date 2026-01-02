

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sprinkles Cupcakes, a popular brand in the cupcake boom, has suddenly shut down all of its remaining stores across the U.S., including the popular one in Georgetown, D.C. This surprising news came just before the New Year, leaving both employees and loyal customers in shock.



According to Leslie Wynter, the store manager at Georgetown, staff received very little notice. She mentioned that managers only got a quick call to let them know the bakery would be closing for good in a matter of days.



Employees were told to clear out the place with only basic instructions to remove everything left inside. Some former staff even came back to lend a hand as the store was emptied.



This closure impacts all 20 Sprinkles locations and over 30 of their famous cupcake ATMs around the country. Many workers reported only having a day's notice, leading to a mix of frustration and anxiety since they're now facing job loss right at the start of the year.



Founded in 2005 by Candace Nelson, Sprinkles gained fame for its gourmet cupcakes and for introducing the world's first cupcake ATM.



Nelson, who sold the company to an investment firm back in 2012, expressed her sadness over the closures, reflecting that she had hoped the brand would be a lasting part of her legacy.



