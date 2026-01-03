Anzeige
WKN: A3DK28 | ISIN: CA30322H1001 | Ticker-Symbol: XZ3
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 08:40
0,146 Euro
+12,31 % +0,016
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRNT FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRNT FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1330,17002.01.
FRNT FINANCIAL
FRNT FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRNT FINANCIAL INC0,146+12,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.