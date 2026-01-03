Anzeige
WKN: A0HG70 | ISIN: CA0030691012 | Ticker-Symbol: A8H
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 08:22
0,006 Euro
-14,29 % -0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0110,02411:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2026 01:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Aberdeen International Inc.: Aberdeen Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB, F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) announces today that Bernard Wilson has resigned as a director of the Company. The board and management thank Mr. Wilson for his services and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Dev.Shetty@aberdeen.green

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
