

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 78,930 units, marking a 1% increase compared to December 2024. This achievement represents the company's best-ever December sales results.



Hybrid sales surged dramatically, jumping 71% in December and setting a new all-time monthly record. Models such as the Elantra, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, and Palisade HEVs led this growth. Hyundai's core SUV lineup - Tucson, Santa Fe, and Palisade - also delivered strong performance, with retail sales rising 8% and total sales climbing 10% combined.



For the full year, Hyundai achieved its best-ever annual retail sales for the fifth consecutive year, selling 772,712 vehicles. Total sales reached 901,686 units, establishing a record for the third straight year. Annual sales records were set by several models, including the Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Venue. Electrified vehicles accounted for 30% of Hyundai's retail mix, with hybrid sales increasing 36% and electric vehicle sales rising 7% year-over-year.



