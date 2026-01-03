

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald J. Trump announced that the United States will 'run' Venezuela until what he described as a 'safe, proper and judicious transition' of power takes place. Pressed on how this would be carried out, he did not provide specific details, according to several media reports.



Trump reportedly emphasized that U.S. companies would be sent into Venezuela to repair its oil infrastructure, with the goal of 'making money for the country' and revitalizing its economy. He also stated that the U.S. military is prepared to stage a second attack on Venezuela if necessary, though he suggested such action may not be required.



Speaking of a future 'partnership' between the two nations, Trump reportedly promised that Venezuelans would become 'rich, independent and safe.' He referred to Nicolás Maduro as an 'illegitimate dictator' and confirmed that Maduro and his wife are being taken to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Maduro has previously denied accusations of leading a drug cartel.



'At my direction, the U.S. Armed Forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela. This was one of the most stunning, effective, and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history,' Trump declared.



He added: 'Maduro and his wife will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil.'



Concluding his remarks, Trump reaffirmed: 'We will defend our citizens against all threats, foreign and domestic.'



