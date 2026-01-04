

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will on Monday release November trade numbers and December inflation data, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 3.2 percent on year after slipping 1.15 percent in October. Exports re called lower by an annual 0.5 percent after falling 2.31 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.10 billion, up from $2.40 billion a month earlier. In November, overall inflation was up 0.17 percent on month and 2.72 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.36 percent.



Singapore will provide November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were up 2.3 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.



Finally, Japan and Thailand will see December results for their respective manufacturing PMIs, while China will see results for its services PMI.



