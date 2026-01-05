Showcase Features Aptiv Technologies Enabling Intelligent Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Robots, and Other Mission Critical Applications

Immersive Demos Highlight End-to-End AI for Autonomy, Personalized User Experience and Extensive Connectivity

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV),a global industrial technology company, will showcase at CES 2026 how its intelligent edge solutions enable devices to sense, think, and act in real time-while continuously optimizing performance throughout their lifecycle. This approach brings advanced computing and artificial intelligence closer to where data is generated, unlocking AI-driven solutions for transportation, robotics, aerospace, and beyond.

Aptiv Powers the Intelligent Edge from Automotive to Robotics at CES 2026

By processing data locally at the edge, rather than relying solely on centralized cloud systems, Aptiv's solutions enable faster response time and greater optimization at a system level.

"At CES 2026, we're demonstrating how Aptiv enables real-time perception, decision-making, and actuation-transforming how vehicles and other intelligent, connected devices deliver safer, more adaptive, and smarter experiences," said Javed Khan, Executive Vice President and President of Intelligent Systems at Aptiv. "We're leveraging our leading technologies-proven in millions of vehicles on the road today-and successfully extending them into other mission-critical applications from robotics to aerospace and beyond."

The Future of Automated Mobility

In the automotive domain, Aptiv will showcase its next-generation end-to-end (E2E) AI-powered ADAS platform, designed to deliver safer, more human-like driving and enhanced hands-free (L2++) autonomy across both highway and urban environments. This E2E approach leverages AI for perception, fusion and behavior planning which learn from real-world driving data to continuously evolve and improve over time.

Central to this platform are Aptiv's recently launched Gen 8 radars, delivering industry-leading range, resolution, and object detection in all conditions. Combined with advanced Machine Learning algorithms, these radars enable robust driving solutions across diverse scenarios. Complementing them is the Aptiv PULSE sensor, which integrates surround-view cameras with ultra-short-range radar for seamless 360° perception. These technologies provide full coverage across urban, highway, and parking scenarios- helping drivers and automated systems navigate safely, regardless of weather or lighting conditions.

Scalable Digital Cockpit Innovations

At CES 2026, Aptiv will also unveil its latest Digital Cockpit technologies-engineered to enhance the safety and in-cabin experience for both passenger and commercial vehicles. Leveraging Aptiv's unique capabilities in user experience, ADAS, and middleware, these solutions help drivers and vehicles collaborate during hands-free driving, keeping drivers informed and ready to intervene when needed, and empowering OEMs to unlock innovative, personalized experiences.

Aptiv's Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Cabin Monitoring System (CMS) utilize advanced vision and radar sensing to inform occupancy status, these sensors enable smarter, safety-critical decisions in the vehicle. Aptiv's CMS can replace traditional seat-based occupant detection with vision-based sensing, reducing complexity and cost, and improving reconfigurability, while meeting stringent safety standards. Behind the scenes, a virtual synthetic data environment accelerates development by generating scalable, realistic datasets to train AI-powered systems.

Greater personalization is enabled by Aptiv's Cockpit Sound Suite, Face ID, and other modular software features, built on the Aptiv Android Automotive Framework. Directional audio alerts deliver scalable audio experiences-from stereo to immersive spatial sound-while ensuring critical warnings reach the right occupant without disrupting others. Face ID seamlessly supports user profiles and adjusts vehicle and ecosystem preferences, including mirrors, seat position, and ADAS sensitivity, reducing the distractions of manual adjustment. This open and flexible approach is further enhanced by collaborations with strategic partners, empowering OEMs to control the software that defines their vehicles.

Connecting the Future: The Aptiv LINC Software Platform, 5G and C-V2X

Aptiv will also highlight its collaboration with Verizon to explore the potential of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology, where 5G connectivity, edge computing, and automotive innovation converge to improve road safety.

Powered by Aptiv's cloud-native platform, featuring Wind River technology, the new Aptiv LINC Software Platform and Verizon's Edge Transportation Exchange a mobile-network V2X communication platform, this proof of concept exemplifies how high-speed, low-latency communication can enable safer mobility ecosystems. Applications include sharing vulnerable road user detections between vehicles by leveraging 5G C-V2X services for example, allowing vehicles to share the location of pedestrians or cyclists, which might otherwise be blocked from view.

These capabilities are enabled, in part, by the Aptiv Layered Infrastructure for Networking and Compute (LINC) Software Platform, which is purpose built for complex and real time embedded features. More than just middleware, it is a comprehensive, modular software solution that enables truly software-defined vehicles. LINC delivers capabilities such as communications middleware, middleware tooling, software-defined networking, container management, edge intelligence, and more, all designed to accelerate development and unlock advanced functionality, such as those envisioned by C-V2X.

Multi-Industry Insights

Aptiv's CES 2026 pavilion will also feature software and hardware solutions powering multiple robotics and aerospace applications. This includes an AI-powered collaborative robot and next-generation Autonomous Mobile Robot for scalable material handling, which integrates Aptiv's award-winning PULSE sensor and compute solutions. Other showcases will highlight platforms including the VxWorks real-time operating system, Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform, and Wind River Cloud Platform. These exhibits underscore Aptiv's commitment to enabling mission-critical applications across multiple end markets.

Aptiv Takes the Stage at CES

Aptiv will host two speaking engagements at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

From Cars to Aerospace How Edge AI Is Powering the Future of Advanced Mobility

Date Time: Tuesday, January 6th 12:10-12:40 PM

Tuesday, January 6th 12:10-12:40 PM Location: CES Mobility Stage

CES Mobility Stage Speaker: Javed Khan, Executive Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Aptiv

Javed Khan, Executive Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Aptiv Overview: Join Javed Khan as he explores how edge computing is transforming industries-from automotive to aerospace-by enabling real-time data processing at the edge.

5G, Edge Vehicles How Telecom and Automotive Are Bringing C-V2X to Life

Date Time: Wednesday, January 7th 4:00-4:30 PM

Wednesday, January 7th 4:00-4:30 PM Speakers: Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River Craig Turner, Vice President and Managing Director, Digital Cockpit and Middleware, Aptiv Erik Varney, Managing Director Telematics and Industrial IoT, Verizon

Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River Craig Turner, Vice President and Managing Director, Digital Cockpit and Middleware, Aptiv Erik Varney, Managing Director Telematics and Industrial IoT, Verizon Location: CES Mobility Stage

CES Mobility Stage Overview: Industry experts will discuss how 5G and edge computing are enabling real-time vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication.

For more information about Aptiv's news, please visit: https://www.aptiv.com/en/newsroom/article/aptiv-powers-the-intelligent-edge-from-automotive-to-robotics-at-ces-2026

