

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 1.1672 against the euro and a 5-day high of 1.3414 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.1720 and 1.3460, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 2-week highs of 157.30 and 0.7951 from last week's closing quotes of 156.84 and 0.7923, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 0.6666, a 4-day high of 0.5743 and a 2-week high of 1.3778 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6694, 0.5770 and 1.3729, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 158.00 against the yen, 0.81 against the franc, 0.65 against the aussie, 0.56 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



