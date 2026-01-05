

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - argenx SE (ARGX), an immunology company, on Monday announced that Karen Massey, the company's current Chief Operating Officer, will transition to Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.



Tim Van Hauwermeiren, the current Chief Executive Officer, will move to the role of non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will succeed Peter Verhaeghe, who is retiring from the board after serving the company since 2008.



'This transition is the next step in that evolution, and Karen is the right person to lead our company forward. Karen has delivered exceptional impact since joining argenx three years ago-accelerating VYVGART's launch, building a future-proof commercial engine, serving as a leading ambassador of our culture, and connecting with and inspiring our teams,' said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer.



