

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth improved for the first time in three months in November, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 3.9 percent annually in November, faster than the 3.3 percent increase in October. Sales have been rising since July 2024.



Sales of non-food products alone advanced 3.8 percent from last year, and turnover in the food sector increased by 4.1 percent.



Data showed that online retail sales were 6.0 percent higher compared to last year.



