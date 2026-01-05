Anzeige
WKN: A3D69Y | ISIN: FR001400H2X4 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DD
Hamburg
05.01.26 | 09:13
0,030 Euro
+6,12 % +0,002
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TONNER DRONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TONNER DRONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,02910:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tonner Drones communicates about BSA 2025-1 deadline and CEO is increasing his shareholding

Paris, January 5, 2026, 08:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that CEO van den Ouden will again increase his stake in the company.

In October 2025, Tonner Drones issued BSA 2025-1 ('TDBS1') to participants in the successfully completed capital increase. One of the participants in this capital increase was CEO Van den Ouden.

Van den Ouden will exercise his 7,414,988 BSA 2025-1 for 3,707,494 shares at a price of €0.029, thereby increasing his stake in the company. Van den Ouden is already the company's largest shareholder with a stake of over 12%.

Tonner Drones advises shareholders of the maturity date for the TDBS1, January 9, 2026. The last trading day of TDBS1 will also be January 9, 2026. Investors are advised to consult their brokers regarding the date until which BSAs can still be purchased and exercised.

"I'm excited about the future of Tonner Drones and am therefore pleased to expand my shareholding in the company," said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "With the improved financial situation, 2026 should be an interesting year. We've already made interesting investments, and the sale of a €1.25 million stake in Donecle demonstrates our attractive historic assets in the drone sector."

All further details of the issued BSA can be found on the TonnerDrones website, via 'investors' and 'BSA'.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones- Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones' strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.


