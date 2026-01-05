Tonner Drones communicates about BSA 2025-1 deadline and CEO is increasing his shareholding

Paris, January 5, 2026, 08:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that CEO van den Ouden will again increase his stake in the company.

In October 2025, Tonner Drones issued BSA 2025-1 ('TDBS1') to participants in the successfully completed capital increase. One of the participants in this capital increase was CEO Van den Ouden.

Van den Ouden will exercise his 7,414,988 BSA 2025-1 for 3,707,494 shares at a price of €0.029, thereby increasing his stake in the company. Van den Ouden is already the company's largest shareholder with a stake of over 12%.

Tonner Drones advises shareholders of the maturity date for the TDBS1, January 9, 2026. The last trading day of TDBS1 will also be January 9, 2026. Investors are advised to consult their brokers regarding the date until which BSAs can still be purchased and exercised.

"I'm excited about the future of Tonner Drones and am therefore pleased to expand my shareholding in the company," said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "With the improved financial situation, 2026 should be an interesting year. We've already made interesting investments, and the sale of a €1.25 million stake in Donecle demonstrates our attractive historic assets in the drone sector."

All further details of the issued BSA can be found on the TonnerDrones website, via 'investors' and 'BSA'.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones - Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones' strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

