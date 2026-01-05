

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded higher on Monday amid optimism around economic growth and prospects of higher military spending in the region.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up half a percent at 599.22 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.



The German DAX climbed 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Defense stocks surged as investors assessed risks linked to U.S. strikes on Venezuelan military and port facilities over the New Year's weekend.



Rheinmetall AG shares soared 6.6 percent and BAE Systems rallied 4.4 percent. Higher copper prices boosted mining stocks, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbing 3-4 percent.



Syensqo NV shares surged 3.3 percent. The company announced that it has completed divestment of its Oil & Gas business unit to SNF Group for an Enterprise Value of 135 million euros.



Oakley Capital Investments fell over 1 percent. The British private equity firm said it would acquire a majority stake in GLAS.



Pulsar Helium declined 2.3 percent. The primary helium exploration and development company said it has acquired Hybrid Hydrogen Inc. for $80,000, replacing a previously proposed all-share transaction.



Engineering and manufacturing group Senior rallied 2.5 percent after completing the sale of its Aerostructures business to Sullivan Street Partners.



