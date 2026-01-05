

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined sharply at the end of the year, official data revealed on Monday.



The number of registered unemployed decreased 16,291 from the previous month to 2.41 million in December, the labor ministry said.



Compared to the last year, unemployment declined 152,048, marking 56th consecutive month of annual fall.



Registered unemployment decreased by 14,287 in the service sector and by 1,531 in agriculture. On the other hand, unemployment in construction grew 5,568 and that in industry rose 1,684.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years decreased 11,470 compared to the previous month. A total of 176,852 young people were registered as unemployed. This was the lowest figure in the historical record, the ministry said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News