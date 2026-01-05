

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Islamic State's underground facility storing weapons and explosives in Syria has been destroyed in a joint airstrike by U.K. and French forces.



Royal Air Force aircraft have been conducting patrols over Syria to help prevent any attempted resurgence of the terrorist movement following its military defeat at Baghuz Fawqani in March 2019.



The UK Ministry of Defense said it identified in intelligence analysis an underground facility in the mountains north of the ancient site of Palmyra.



RAF Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a Voyager refueling tanker, joined French aircraft in a joint strike on the underground facility on Saturday evening.



The aircraft bombed a number of access tunnels down to the facility.



'There is no indication of any risk having been posed to civilians by the strike', the UK Defense Ministry said in a press release.



'This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East,' Defense Secretary John Healey said.



He added that thousands of British troops were deployed over Christmas and New Year for the operation to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten Britain at home and its interests abroad.



