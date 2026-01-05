Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
WKN: A2QCGV | ISIN: DK0061295797
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 08:29
1,340 Euro
-6,62 % -0,095
Curasight to hold Meetings in San Francisco During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or "the Company" - (CPH: CURAS) a clinical-stage theranostic company focused on diagnosing and treating certain types of cancers, announced that CEO Ulrich Krasilnikoff and CMO prof. Andreas Kjær will be in San Francisco during the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 12-15, 2026.

During the week, Curasight management will hold meetings with investors and other industry stakeholders. The meetings will include updates on the Company's clinical progress, including the recent initiation of a Phase 1 trial with uTREAT in aggressive brain cancer, and the ongoing Phase 2 trial of uTRACE in prostate cancer conducted in partnership with Curium Inc.

About the uPAR theranostic platform

Curasight's uPAR theranostic platform combines two key technologies - uTRACE and uTREAT both targeting the uPAR receptor. uTRACE is designed to deliver sensitive imaging for diagnosis, while uTREAT offers a targeted radiopharmaceutical solution. Together, they form an integrated approach to improving the diagnosis and treatment of cancers that express uPAR. Curasight's ambition is to develop both uTRACE and uTREAT to improve diagnosis and treatment of uPAR-expressing cancers.

For more information regarding Curasight, please contact:
Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO
Phone: +45 22 83 01 60
E-mail: uk@curasight.com

www.curasight.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/curasight/r/curasight-to-hold-meetings-in-san-francisco-during-j-p--morgan-healthcare-conference-week,c4288616

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19744/4288616/3862590.pdf

Curasight Press release - JPM 26

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/curasight-to-hold-meetings-in-san-francisco-during-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-week-302652515.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
