Curasight to hold Meetings in San Francisco During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or "the Company" - (CPH: CURAS) a clinical-stage theranostic company focused on diagnosing and treating certain types of cancers, announced that CEO Ulrich Krasilnikoff and CMO prof. Andreas Kjær will be in San Francisco during the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 12-15, 2026.

During the week, Curasight management will hold meetings with investors and other industry stakeholders. The meetings will include updates on the Company's clinical progress, including the recent initiation of a Phase 1 trial with uTREAT in aggressive brain cancer, and the ongoing Phase 2 trial of uTRACE in prostate cancer conducted in partnership with Curium Inc.

About the uPAR theranostic platform

Curasight's uPAR theranostic platform combines two key technologies - uTRACE and uTREAT both targeting the uPAR receptor. uTRACE is designed to deliver sensitive imaging for diagnosis, while uTREAT offers a targeted radiopharmaceutical solution. Together, they form an integrated approach to improving the diagnosis and treatment of cancers that express uPAR. Curasight's ambition is to develop both uTRACE and uTREAT to improve diagnosis and treatment of uPAR-expressing cancers.

For more information regarding Curasight, please contact:

Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO

Phone: +45 22 83 01 60

E-mail: uk@curasight.com

www.curasight.com

