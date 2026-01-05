

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, President Donald Trump has threatened other countries of American intervention.



Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump implied that he could take military action in Colombia. 'Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long,' Trump said, referring to Colombian president Gustavo Petro.



Petro refuted Trump's drug trafficking claims, and urged him to 'stop slandering' Colombia's leadership.



In an interview with The Atlantic magazine Sunday, Trump repeated his interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, which is a member of NATO.



'We do need Greenland, absolutely,' he said, adding that the island is 'surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships.'



Trump told reporters later, 'We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.'



Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded against Trump's annexation plans.



In a statement posted on the Danish government website, she said, 'it makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland. The U.S. has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom.'



'I would therefore strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have very clearly said that they are not for sale.'



