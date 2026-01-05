

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 05.01.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES JOHNSON MATTHEY TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 2550 (2050) PENCE - EXANE BNP CUTS BUNZL TO 'NEUTRAL' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 2350 (2950) PENCE - EXANE BNP CUTS INTERTEK TO 'NEUTRAL' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 5200 (5900) PENCE - UBS CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 1570 (1575) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2026 AFX News