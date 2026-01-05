Recent announcements from Regional REIT (RGL) include further progress on asset disposals, with the total for 2025 ending a little above the £40-50m range targeted by management; a successful refinancing of the debt maturing in August 2026; and amendments to management fees, with the basis of calculation migrating in phases to an equal weighting of net assets and market cap by FY27. At the current discount to NAV, the fee change indicates a FY27 cost saving of c £0.9m. Our forecasts are unchanged as we await an update on lettings experience. FY25 results will be released in March. Ahead of that, in February, RGL will declare the Q425 DPS, which we expect will be in line with the annual 10p target, well covered by EPRA earnings and reflecting a yield of more than 9%.

