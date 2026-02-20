Regional REIT (RGL) has released a 2025 year-end trading update and will publish its full results on 24 March. Alongside the strategic progress that the company has recently reported (profitable disposals, portfolio investment, debt refinancing and amended management fee arrangements), earnings and DPS are in line with expectations. However, the leasing market has remained subdued and the full impact of 2025 lease breaks will be felt in 2026. FY26 earnings will be lower than in FY25 and RGL is targeting a reduced, but fully covered, FY26 DPS of 8.0p. Much of this appears to be anticipated in the share price, which reflects a prospective yield of 7.5% and c 50% discount to NAV.

