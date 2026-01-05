

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - An international fugitive hunt operation coordinated by Interpol across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe has resulted in the arrest of 85 persons wanted under Red Notices issued by it.



Eighteen others have been located, and additional arrests are expected as investigations continue, Interpol said in a press release.



The six-month campaign, running from June to November, brought together investigators from 17 countries to share real-time intelligence and target 184 high-priority cases.



The operation was conducted under Interpol's support to EL PACCTO 2.0, an initiative seeking to establish a permanent international network of fugitive investigators. It is funded by the European Union's Directorate-General for International Partnerships.



The initiative enables joint investigations through interregional police cooperation and standardized information exchange on some of the world's most wanted suspects.



In June and November, Interpol's Fugitive Investigative Support unit and participating countries met in El Salvador and Ecuador to identify the most dangerous fugitives wanted for violent crimes or having links to transnational organized crime.



Among those arrested, 19 were wanted for murder, 29 for drug trafficking, 28 for crimes against children, and 7 for rape. Others were detained for human trafficking, money laundering, and other offences linked to crime syndicates.



In Spain, Lissette Ysabel Rojas Guevara, one of Chile's most wanted criminal linked to the organized crime group Tren de Aragua, was detained in connection with a $150 million cryptocurrency fraud scheme. He used to launder proceeds from drug trafficking and extortion across Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, and the Iberian Peninsula.



In Portugal, authorities arrested Brazilian national Daniel Zago, linked to the organized crime group Primeiro Comando da Capital (known as PCC), disrupting a key cocaine trafficking corridor from São Paulo to Europe.



In the United Arab Emirates, Albanian national Dritan Gjika was arrested over alleged cocaine shipments from Ecuador, concealed as banana exports.



Following coordinated action across the regions involved, law enforcement targeted international criminal gang MS-13, Albanian organized crime factions, and the Comandos de las Fronteras' armed criminal network.



