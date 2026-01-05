Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") provides a review of its progress in 2025, and outlines certain key milestones expected for 2026. Specifically, the Company's focus is to continue advancing the development of the Murray Brook deposit ("Murray Brook") alongside the Caribou Processing Complex ("Caribou"), together the ("Combined Strategy"), in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, stated, "2025 was an important year of progress for Canadian Copper. Our strategy is near-term critical mineral development in Canada, focused on capital efficient projects with a reduced timeline to cash-flow generation. In a context of rising commodity prices, Canada's policy makers' desire to increase domestic critical mineral supply, and New Brunswick's existing infrastructure, we believe our development pathway is well supported. By combining our 100%-owned Murray Brook deposit with the existing and already permitted Caribou facility, our goal is to be producing concentrates in less than 36 months."

2025 Highlights

Combined Strategy Preliminary Economic Assessment



On May 22 2025, Canadian Copper published its PEA for the Combined Strategy. The primary purpose of the PEA was to establish a benchmark third party valuation for the project and enable the Company to finance the Caribou acquisition. The Combined Strategy will average annual life-of-mine production of approximately 30 million copper equivalent pounds, or 98 million zinc equivalent pounds (including ~780,000 ounces of silver per year). The initial capital cost is C$64 million, with an after-tax NPV7% of C$169 million, and after-tax IRR of 36% using commodity prices of US$4.25/lb Cu, US$1.30/lb Zn, US$27/oz Ag, and US$1.10/lb Pb.

Environment and Permitting

In July 2025, the Company engaged with provincial and federal regulators through the Technical Review Committee ("TRC") to support early discussions related to the Combined Strategy. Baseline environmental data collection programs were completed during the 2025 field season and included archaeology, fish habitat, wildlife, vegetation, and wetlands studies.

Additionally, progress was made on desktop studies related to surface water, groundwater, and air quality modeling. Technical reports from these programs are being prepared for inclusion in the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") registration, which is planned for the first half of 2026.

Metallurgical Testwork

In November 2025, Canadian Copper completed a 1,000 meter drill program comprised of 10 holes to collect additional material for metallurgical testwork. SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") in Lakefield, Ontario was awarded the next phase of the project metallurgical testwork. This program is designed to further refine process plant operating costs and recovery performance as outlined in the PEA "next steps". Further, the objective of these flotation tests is to simulate the planned plant flowsheet as outlined in the PEA.

Financing Activities

In June 2025, Canadian Copper secured a C$6.0 million equity financing commitment from Ocean Partners UK Ltd ("Ocean Partners"). In September 2025, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of up to C$10.0 million, subsequently upsized to C$15.0 million in November 2025, which had a lead order for up to C$8.0 million from Ocean Partners. The Company also welcomed several new institutional investors including Mr. Paul H. Stephens of Stephens Investment Management LLC, a leading figure in U.S. asset management and resource investing, as well as and Crescat Capital LLC.

The Company is funded to complete the Caribou acquisition, including further advances on project engineering, metallurgical testwork, and environmental permitting at Murray Brook.

Looking ahead to 2026

Canadian Copper is focused on completing certain key milestones as it continues advancing the Combined Strategy toward development in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick.

Those milestones are:

Award the next phase of engineering for the Combined Strategy - Q1 2026 .

. Hire key personnel to advance the Combined Strategy - Q1 2026 .

. Complete the Caribou Processing Complex acquisition - Q1 2026, which includes:

Providing surety bond letter to New Brunswick Government (January); Finalizing the asset purchase agreement with the Court Appoint Receiver (January); Schedule Government of New Brunswick Cabinet approval (January/early February); ahead of title transfer (February/March).

Complete a third-party review of the geophysical datasets across the Caribou Horizon Trend to better support future exploration work ahead of the 2026 field season - Q1 2026 .

. Selection of project funding pathway and partners - H1 2026 .

. Evaluate stock exchange listing upgrades (OTC & TSXV) once the Caribou transaction has closed - H1 2026 .

. Completion of the ongoing metallurgical testing - H1 2026 .

. Register the Environmental Impact Assessment application - H1 2026 .

. Continued engagement with Provincial and Federal authorities to support permitting advancement and explore potential additional government incentives, starting with a planned trip to Ottawa February 2 nd , 2026 .

. Deliver updated technical study by year-end.

Canadian Copper would like to thank its shareholders, partners and stakeholders for their continued support throughout 2025, and looks forward to building on this progress in 2026.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 184,148,752 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's option to acquire properties under the Puma Option Agreement, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2024 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

