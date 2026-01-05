Macnica leader to strengthen cross-regional collaboration across the Americas and Europe

Macnica Inc. today announced the promotion of Sebastien Dignard to chief executive officer of the company's Atlantic region. In this role, Dignard will lead Macnica's business across North America, Europe and South America, accelerating the company's component-to-solutions strategy and strengthening cross-regional collaboration to deliver long-term value for customers and partners across key verticals.

Sebastien Dignard, CEO, Macnica Atlantic Region

Dignard previously served as president of Macnica Americas for two years where he led the organization through a period of growth and transformation across semiconductors, imaging, networking and advanced technologies.

Under his leadership, the company shifted from a focus on individual components to value-driven solutions, ecosystem partnerships and customer-centric execution across key vertical markets. Dignard will continue to lead the North American operations while aligning Macnica's expertise, innovation and execution across the broader Atlantic region.

"What we have been building together over the past two years matters deeply to me," Dignard said. "Our progress as a solutions-led organization, our momentum across key verticals and the culture we have built will continue to be foundational as we expand collaboration across the Atlantic region."

Dignard said his expanded role will allow him to further connect solutions, colleagues and partners across Europe and South America, strengthening collaboration and sharing knowledge across regions.

"Many of the challenges and opportunities we see across our key verticals in North America are mirrored across the Atlantic, and together we can accelerate our component-to-solutions strategy in a more unified and impactful way by leveraging our subject matter expertise to benefit both customers and partners," he said.

"Over the course of his career and through his contributions over the past two years at Macnica Americas, Sebastien has successfully led organizations through periods of growth and change, building strong teams, trusted partner ecosystems and differentiated solution strategies," said Aki Miyoshi, co-CEO of Macnica. "As Macnica continues to invest in North America and the Atlantic region, his leadership, supported by our headquarters and teams across Asia, will be instrumental in scaling that momentum across the Americas and Europe, aligning regional execution with our global vision and long-term growth objectives."

About Macnica

Macnica is a service and solutions company specializing in advanced technologies, with a core focus on semiconductors and cybersecurity. With operations in 91 locations across 28 countries and regions, the company leverages its global network and more than 50 years of technical expertise to discover, propose and implement cutting-edge technologies, including AI, IoT and autonomous driving.

For more information, visit www.macnica.co.jp

