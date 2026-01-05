Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Trading Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

6 January 2026

Moonpig Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 18 March 2026 at 7.00 am.

Enquiries:

Brunswick Group +44 20 7404 5959 Tim Danaher, Lana Serebryana moonpig@brunswickgroup.com Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.