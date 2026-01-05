

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group plc announced that it has completed the sale of its U.S. motor insurance business, including Elephant Insurance Company and Elephant Insurance Services, to J.C. Flowers & Co., a global private investment firm dedicated to investing in the financial services industry, effective from 31 December 2025.



Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant offers U.S. customers simple and affordable car insurance. The company's platform allows customers to find the best protection for their needs and budget, with tools that are easy to use and understand.



In April 2025, Admiral Group agreed to sell its U.S. motor insurance business, including Elephant Insurance Company and Elephant Insurance Services, to J.C. Flowers & Co. for an undisclosed cash consideration.



