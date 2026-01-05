Wood Mackenzie's first-half 2025 solar inverter ranking finds the top 10 leading inverter manufacturers have a 71% global market share.Wood Mackenzie has published its global solar inverter manufacturing ranking for the first half of 2025. The ranking places Chinese manufacturers Huawei and Sungrow at the top of the list, with almost identical scores of 93.9 and 93.7. Germany's SMA takes third place, followed by Austria's Fronius in fourth and China's Ginlong/Solis in fifth. The top ten is rounded out by China's GoodWe in sixth, Japan's TMEIC and Israel's SolarEdge in joint seventh, China's ...

