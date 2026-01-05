Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E29M | ISIN: CA64550A1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.01.26 | 21:59
1,630 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Aircraft to Provide a Business Update and Second Quarter 2026 Results on January 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

Company Invites Shareholders to Submit Questions to be Answered on the Webcast

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces that it will release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 8:30 am EST. Horizon Aircraft management will discuss those results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and webcast.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 888-506-0062 from North America and at 973-528-0011 from international numbers (Access Code: 953458) or by joining the live webcast on Horizon Aircraft's investor relations website at https://ir.horizonaircraft.com/events-presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

Horizon Aircraft invites shareholders to submit questions which will be answered on the webcast. Management will address select questions relating to its business and financial results and corporate and strategic plans. Questions should be submitted to hovr@fnkir.com by Friday, January 9, 2026. Investors submitting questions will also be added to the IR mailing list.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon Aircraft intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:
Kathryn Burns
ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-provide-a-business-update-and-second-quarter-2026-1121067

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.