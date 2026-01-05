Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that MultiTech has selected Sequans as its technology partner for the development of future embedded cellular modem platforms. The collaboration will initially leverage Sequans' Calliope 2 LTE Cat 1bis platform and will expand to future Calliope products supporting 5G connectivity.

Driving Value Through Partnership

This strategic alliance combines MultiTech's 50+ years of industrial-grade device expertise with Sequans' carrier-certified cellular IoT technology to deliver:

Secure, end-device certified, carrier-approved embedded cellular platforms

Accelerated time-to-market through reduced design cycles

Simplified bill of materials consolidated into a compact SKU

Lower complexity, cost, and certification risk

Flexible, scalable foundation enabling lifecycle support and seamless migration to 5G

Together, the companies will bring innovative embedded connectivity solutions to address the unmet needs of critical IoT verticals, including Automotive & Transportation, Industrial & Manufacturing, Healthcare, Smart Cities & Infrastructure, Retail & Payment Systems, and Agriculture.

"Together with Sequans, we're delivering embedded cellular platforms that are simpler to integrate, faster to deploy and easier to manage," said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. "This collaboration helps our customers scale securely and confidently as their connectivity needs evolve."

"Sequans is 100% focused on IoT, delivering the industry's most mature cellular IoT solutions," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "This collaboration with MultiTech extends the reach of our Calliope platform to new customers and markets, providing a clear pathway from today's 4G Cat 1bis to tomorrow's 5G eRedCap."

Meet Us at CES 2026

Both MultiTech and Sequans will showcase the partnership at CES 2026, engaging customers on roadmaps, technical integration, and go-to-market strategies.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

To learn more, please visit sequans.com

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops, and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things - connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. With a relentless focus on quality and innovation, MultiTech provides a wide range of reliable, high-performance products that help organizations worldwide achieve their IoT goals.

To learn more, please visit Web: MultiTech.com

