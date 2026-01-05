Geordie AI Selected for the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2026, a security and governance platform for agentic AI, today announced it has been selected to participate in the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator with CrowdStrike , Amazon Web Servicesand NVIDIA through its Inception program, to help fuel the next generation of AI-driven cloud security innovation.

The elite eight-week program runs from January 5 through March 3, 2026, and connects early-stage startups with hands-on mentorship, technical enablement, funding and go-to-market support from leaders across CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA. As part of the accelerator, participants receive guidance on cloud architecture, AI and agentic system development, and cybersecurity best practices, along with access to top cybersecurity experts and global visibility across partner ecosystems.

The program will culminate in an in-person Demo Day at the AWS Startup Loft in San Francisco on March 24, 2026, coinciding with the RSAC 2026 Conference , where an expert panel will select an innovation award winner with potential for investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund .

Geordie was selected for its innovative approach that helps enterprises safely scale their use of AI agents. By combining real-time behavioral observability, agent posture management, and Beam, its proactive risk mitigation engine, Geordie enables organizations to guide agent behavior while maintaining operational resiliency.

"We're honored to be selected for the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator," said Henry Comfort, co-Founder and CEO of Geordie. "This program provides unique access to mentorship, technical resources, and industry leaders that will help accelerate our mission to support trusted adoption of agentic AI. We look forward to collaborating with CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA to advance our technology and scale globally."

Participation in the accelerator builds on the expanded global format of the program, which empowers innovators from around the world to accelerate AI-driven cloud security solutions and connect with top cybersecurity investors and technical experts. Alumni of earlier cohorts have collectively raised significant funding, increased their collective valuations by billions, and achieved notable acquisitions, underscoring the program's impact on its participants and the future of cybersecurity.

About Geordie AI

Geordie's purpose-built AI agent security and governance platform helps organizations scale innovation safely by enabling real-time agent visibility, risk intelligence, and proactive risk mitigation. Founded in 2025 by cyber and AI experts from Snyk, Veracode, and Darktrace, Geordie's mission is to provide the backbone for safe and scalable adoption of agentic AI in the enterprise. In December 2025, Geordie was named the Black Hat Europe 2025 Startup Spotlight winner. Geordie is backed by leading cybersecurity investor Ten Eleven Ventures and global venture capital firm General Catalyst. For more information, visit www.geordie.ai .

About the CrowdStrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

The Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, delivered by CrowdStrike in partnership with AWS and NVIDIA through the NVIDIA Inception program, is a global initiative designed to support early-stage cybersecurity companies with technical enablement, cloud and AI guidance, product development support, and go-to-market resources. The eight-week program culminates with a live demo showcase where founders present their solutions to industry leaders and investors.

