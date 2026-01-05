TOKYO, Jan 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that it has finalized the executive appointments for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., a new company established on January 5, 2026.TANAKA's Executive Appointments1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026)New Position: -Name: Tomohiro ToiRetirementPrevious Position: Managing Corporate Officer2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026)*TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. is a new company established on January 5, 2026.New Position: CEOName: Tomohiro ToiNewly AppointedPrevious Position: Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.New Position: DirectorName: Koichiro TanakaNewly AppointedPrevious Position: Group CEO of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.New Position: DirectorName: Kazuharu YoshidaNewly AppointedPrevious Position: Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberName: Akihito SatoNewly AppointedPrevious Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberThe Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Member will concurrently serve in their current positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. and their new positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260105_1.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.