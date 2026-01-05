TOKYO, Jan 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that it has finalized the executive appointments for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., a new company established on January 5, 2026.
TANAKA's Executive Appointments
1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026)
New Position: -
Name: Tomohiro Toi
Retirement
Previous Position: Managing Corporate Officer
2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026)
*TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. is a new company established on January 5, 2026.
New Position: CEO
Name: Tomohiro Toi
Newly Appointed
Previous Position: Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
New Position: Director
Name: Koichiro Tanaka
Newly Appointed
Previous Position: Group CEO of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
New Position: Director
Name: Kazuharu Yoshida
Newly Appointed
Previous Position: Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Name: Akihito Sato
Newly Appointed
Previous Position: Audit & Supervisory Board Member
The Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Member will concurrently serve in their current positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. and their new positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd.
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
