Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
WKN: A2PT5Z | ISIN: FI4000391487 | Ticker-Symbol: DS9
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 08:03
16,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,15017,25015:10
05.01.2026 12:35 Uhr
Relais Group Oyj: Relais group company Strands Group has completed the acquisition of a majority share in Qpax AB

Relais Group Plc
PRESS RELEASE - 5 January 2026 at 1.35 pm EET

Relais Group Plc announced on 22 December 2025 that it's group company Strands Group had agreed to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Qpax AB.

The acquisition has been completed today on 5 January 2026. QPAX will be reported as part of the Relais Group from the beginning of January 2026. QPAX will be reported as part of Relais Group's Scandinavia segment.

Further information:
Arni Ekholm, CEO
Phone: +358 40 760 3323
E-mail: arni.ekholm@relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a leading compounder and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe. We have a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. We also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own.

We are a profitable company seeking strong growth. We carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies.

Our net sales in 2024 were EUR 322.6 (2023: 284.3) million. In 2025 we made seven acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi


