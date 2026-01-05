Relais Group Oyj: Relais group company Strands Group has completed the acquisition of a majority share in Qpax AB

Relais Group Plc

PRESS RELEASE - 5 January 2026 at 1.35 pm EET

Relais Group Plc announced on 22 December 2025 that it's group company Strands Group had agreed to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Qpax AB.

The acquisition has been completed today on 5 January 2026. QPAX will be reported as part of the Relais Group from the beginning of January 2026. QPAX will be reported as part of Relais Group's Scandinavia segment.

