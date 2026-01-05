Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Secures $0.5 Million Order from U.S. Power Utility

New Power Plant Deployment to Replace Legacy Media Blasting Solution for Mission-Critical Maintenance Applications; Continuation of Sales Momentum in Power Industry

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation?(NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced it has secured an initial customer order valued at approximately $500,000 for three CleanTech laser cleaning systems from a major U.S.-based power utility operator.

As Laser Photonics' cleaning systems become increasingly popular with utility operators, this order represents a first-time deployment by this customer and replaces a traditional media blasting process that was time-consuming, environmentally unfriendly, and prone to contaminating surrounding work areas. The contract includes three mid- to high-power transportable laser cleaning systems, including the CTIR-3040 handheld platform, featuring the Company's latest nozzle architecture and optimized air-knife design to support extended operation between maintenance cycles.

"This order reflects a growing shift among power utilities toward cleaner, more efficient maintenance solutions such as our laser-based offering," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Energy infrastructure customers represent a meaningful part of our business, and we see continued momentum in this sector as operators move away from abrasive processes that increase downtime, labor, and environmental risk."

Laser Photonics' CleanTech systems enable rapid removal of corrosion, coatings, and industrial contaminants without abrasives, chemicals, or secondary waste streams. Compared to media blasting, laser cleaning reduces post-process cleanup and allows critical assets to return to service faster with fewer operational disruptions.

To learn more, read the story of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), whose members are actively adopting laser cleaning technology for nuclear power plant maintenance.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit https://laserphotonics.com.

