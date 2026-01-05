Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco): Aimco Files Proxy Statement and Sets Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Plan of Sale and Liquidation

Highlights Significant Value Creation Through Orderly Sale of Remaining High-Quality Portfolio

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) today announced it has filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Definitive Proxy") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") related to a special stockholder meeting (the "Special Stockholder Meeting") to approve the Company's "Plan of Sale and Liquidation."

As disclosed in the Definitive Proxy, the Special Stockholder Meeting will be held on February 6, 2026. Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025, will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Other details of the Special Stockholder Meeting are included in the Definitive Proxy.

Following a comprehensive strategic review, Aimco's Board of Directors concluded that the orderly sale of the Company's remaining properties is most likely to maximize shareholder value as compared to other strategic alternatives currently available, or maintaining the status quo.

"Over its long history, Aimco acquired, constructed, renovated, and actively managed one of the nation's largest portfolios of multifamily assets, and while doing so we have remained committed to delivering exceptional returns for our partners and shareholders," said Aimco President and CEO Wes Powell.

In December 2025, Aimco closed on the $520 million sale of its Brickell Assemblage and currently has $620 million of additional assets under contract for sale. The Company is also in the process of actively marketing a significant portion of its remaining portfolio. Aimco intends to deliver net proceeds to shareholders, through a series of liquidating distributions, which are expected to total between $5.75 and $7.10 per share.

About Aimco

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through its human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit its website www.aimco.com.

