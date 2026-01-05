Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that during development of its KT Mine in Arizona, a new potential high grade silver/gold zone was discovered. It is yet to be determined if this is an offshoot of the main KT vein or a new vein parallel to the main KT vein.

Initial sampling and panning of the mineralized material from the new zone produced significant high grade silver, with gold and lead. Twelve samples were taken. Subsequent in-house assay results of these twelve samples range from seven to twenty-seven ounces per ton silver. Check assays will be sent to a third party lab for confirmation. This area differs from the main vein of the KT Mine in that results to date from the newly discovered zone indicate high grade silver with gold versus high grade gold with silver in the main zone. Readers are cautioned that samples are random by nature and may not represent the new zone as a whole.





SBMI's geological team, including Nick Barr, the Company's in-house geologist, is developing a plan to advance this new discovery. To provide a more detailed evaluation of the new zone, the Company is excavating along the vein. It was also able to identify the vein a distance of over 200 feet in length. It has uncovered a roughly 8 foot wide vein at surface, and it not yet known whether this surface vein is part of the main KT vein, the new zone, or another new zone. Excavation is ongoing to expose further mineralization along strike.

As part of the development of the new zone the Company has removed a roughly 200 ton bulk sample for processing at its mill/assay facility which is located in close proximity to the KT Mine. Results from that material are ongoing and will be available shortly. The material from this newly discovered zone will be processed into concentrate, and most likely sold to the same Buyer who is already buying concentrate from the Company.

SBMI's business plan is built upon a hub and spoke model, with the mill being the hub. Owning its own processing complex enables SBMI to quickly evaluate and advance opportunities as new targets are identified. The Company can then make fast accurate decisions based on clear facts and numbers. This puts SBMI is in an excellent position to fill the growing need for silver/gold. As previously stated, SBMI intends to expand production capacity in the near future to meet that rising demand.

The geological team continues to evaluate the potential of this new discovery and will provide further updates in the near future.

Processing of material from the KT main zone continues. Four shipments of concentrate from that material have occurred to date with a fifth shipment scheduled for pickup this week. Underground development at the KT has been completed and the Company anticipates mining to commence this week. SBMI reasonably believes the head grade of the underground material should increase significantly.

The first shipment of concentrate was received by the Buyer on October 29, 2025. The Buyer has carried out its standard internal procedures to process that shipment, which it has advised SBMI includes sending samples of that concentrate to two independent labs for assay on December 16, 2025. Those labs are currently assaying the concentrate samples and results are expected imminently. Subsequent batches from SBMI might not require this degree of analysis.

The Company anticipates payment for the first shipment to be made immediately upon receipt of the comparison results, assuming no major discrepancies exist. This is slightly longer than expected due to time lost due to the holidays and extra work done by the Buyer on behalf of SBMI.

The Company is currently evaluating the results from its very successful fall development program at the Washington Mine in Idaho and will be providing an update in the near future.

Finally, 1,923,334 warrants previously issued in connection with a private placement have been recently exercised at a strike price of $0.17, and 625,000 warrants previously issued in connection with convertible debentures have recently been exercised at a strike price of $0.16. The exercise of warrants provides the Company with additional working capital. The cumulative exercise of warrants during Q1 and Q2 of fiscal 2026 include 4,684,167 warrants at a strike price of $0.16 and 1,923,334 warrants at a strike price of $0.17.

QA/QC

The samples described in this news release were analyzed by SBMI at its in-house facility near Globe, Arizona. These samples were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the gold in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at QA/QC Assay Lab - Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release. Mr. Komarechka was not at the site when the samples were collected.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global pathogen; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the exploration for and the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; the results of mining and mill operations; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax and tariff matters; fires, floods, snowfall, spring thaw and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; counterparty risk with respect to any buyer of the Company's products; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

