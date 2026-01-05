ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 46% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2025 increased 51%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 35 % and amounted to SEK 334.4 (246.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.9 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33 % to SEK 337.3 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 50 % in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1,032.3 (690.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 46 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 1,042.4 (713.5) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - December 2025 increased by 51% to SEK 3,344.5 (2,207.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
25-Dec
24-Dec
Change
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
31.4
29.6
6 %
98.4
88.0
12 %
332.5
302.0
10 %
Central Europe
102.9
78.1
32 %
337.9
202.3
67 %
995.4
596.7
67 %
East Europe
36.3
34.5
5 %
122.0
120.6
1 %
398.0
400.4
-1 %
South & West Europe
53.7
49.7
8 %
167.8
131.9
27 %
565.8
396.4
43 %
The Baltics
18.0
12.0
50 %
48.3
38.2
26 %
133.5
107.6
24 %
North America
52.0
21.1
146 %
163.8
66.3
147 %
545.7
200.5
172 %
Asia-Pacific
37.4
20.2
85 %
86.2
37.1
132 %
299.4
84.6
254 %
Africa
2.7
1.7
59 %
7.8
5.9
32 %
23.8
16.8
42 %
Zinzino
334.4
246.9
35 %
1,032.3
690.3
50 %
3,294.1
2,105.0
56 %
Faun Pharma
2.9
5.8
-50 %
10.1
23.2
-57 %
50.4
102.8
-51 %
Zinzino Group
337.3
252.7
33 %
1,042.4
713.5
46 %
3,344.5
2,207.8
51 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-2025,c4288720
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4288720/a2d4d8481bbd6d00.pdf
2512 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-2025-302652715.html