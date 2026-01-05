Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 15:21
14,620 Euro
+0,69 % +0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40014,74016:02
14,50014,64016:02
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 15:18 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 46% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2025 increased 51%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 35 % and amounted to SEK 334.4 (246.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.9 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33 % to SEK 337.3 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 50 % in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1,032.3 (690.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 46 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 1,042.4 (713.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2025 increased by 51% to SEK 3,344.5 (2,207.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

25-Dec

24-Dec

Change

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

31.4

29.6

6 %

98.4

88.0

12 %

332.5

302.0

10 %

Central Europe

102.9

78.1

32 %

337.9

202.3

67 %

995.4

596.7

67 %

East Europe

36.3

34.5

5 %

122.0

120.6

1 %

398.0

400.4

-1 %

South & West Europe

53.7

49.7

8 %

167.8

131.9

27 %

565.8

396.4

43 %

The Baltics

18.0

12.0

50 %

48.3

38.2

26 %

133.5

107.6

24 %

North America

52.0

21.1

146 %

163.8

66.3

147 %

545.7

200.5

172 %

Asia-Pacific

37.4

20.2

85 %

86.2

37.1

132 %

299.4

84.6

254 %

Africa

2.7

1.7

59 %

7.8

5.9

32 %

23.8

16.8

42 %

Zinzino

334.4

246.9

35 %

1,032.3

690.3

50 %

3,294.1

2,105.0

56 %

Faun Pharma

2.9

5.8

-50 %

10.1

23.2

-57 %

50.4

102.8

-51 %

Zinzino Group

337.3

252.7

33 %

1,042.4

713.5

46 %

3,344.5

2,207.8

51 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-2025,c4288720

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4288720/a2d4d8481bbd6d00.pdf

2512 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-2025-302652715.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.