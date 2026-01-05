Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Enters Manufacturing Agreement with Libytec for PathMuscle Medicine, with Five-Year Volumes Expected to Exceed 1.2 Million Units

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2026, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories, has entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement to undertake the full end-to-end production of the pharmaceutical product PathMuscle for Libytec Pharmaceutical S.A., the product's exclusive distributor in Greece.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cosmos Health will be responsible for the complete manufacturing of the finished pharmaceutical product, including formulation, production, quality control, and product release, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

PathMuscle is an advanced generic pharmaceutical product formulated as a fixed-dose combination of thiocolchicoside, a centrally acting muscle relaxant, and paracetamol (acetaminophen), an analgesic and antipyretic agent. The combination is designed to address musculoskeletal conditions by providing both muscle-relaxant activity and pain relief within a single dosage form.

PathMuscle is approved in multiple oral presentations, including film-coated tablets containing thiocolchicoside 2 mg and paracetamol 500 mg, supplied in 30-tablet Alu/PVC blister packs, as well as soluble tablets containing thiocolchicoside 4 mg and paracetamol 1,000 mg, supplied in 20-tablet Alu/PVC blister packs, and is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of painful muscle spasms associated with acute musculoskeletal disorders.

The product will be distributed and commercially promoted in the Greek market by Libytec Pharmaceutical S.A., with the agreement providing for firm minimum committed production volumes of 591,500 units and expected cumulative production volumes over a five-year period anticipated to exceed 1.2 million units, subject to market demand and commercial performance.

The agreement reflects Cosmos Health's vertically integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and is expected to support improved capacity utilization and enhanced revenue visibility across its pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "This agreement supports our strategic focus on expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing through long-term, volume-backed collaborations. By assuming full responsibility for the end-to-end production of PathMuscle, Cosmos Health demonstrates its operational strength, regulatory expertise, and ability to deliver reliable, scalable manufacturing solutions. We believe this collaboration enhances production visibility and reinforces our position as a trusted manufacturing partner in the European pharmaceutical market."

