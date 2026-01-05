

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global markets digested the possible ramifications of geopolitical developments in Venezuela. Anxiety ahead of key data releases from the U.S. also weighed on sentiment. The crucial U.S. jobs data for December as well as inflation readings from the Euro Area are due later in the week.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a strong positive note. Asian markets too finished on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil prices are trading on a positive note. Gold prices jumped as geopolitical tensions boosted safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,453.90, up 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,887.90, up 0.43% Germany's DAX at 24,762.55, up 0.97% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,978.75, up 0.28% France's CAC 40 at 8,198.80, up 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,901.05, up 0.87% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,832.80, up 2.97% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,728.60, up 0.01% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,023.42, up 1.38% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,347.24, up 0.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1680, down 0.34% GBP/USD at 1.3456, down 0.03% USD/JPY at 156.76, down 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6681, down 0.19% USD/CAD at 1.3795, up 0.48% Dollar Index at 98.73, up 0.31%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.182%, down 0.21% Germany at 2.8849%, down 0.49% France at 3.591%, down 0.58% U.K. at 4.5170%, down 0.46% Japan at 2.111%, up 1.88%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $61.23, up 0.79%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $57.88, up 0.98%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,434.35, up 2.42%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $92,706.62, up 1.63% Ethereum at $3,154.54, up 0.52% XRP at $2.11, up 0.76% BNB at $903.21, up 1.69% Solana at $133.75, down 0.52%



