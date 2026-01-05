Petra Diamonds Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

05 January 2026 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(" Petra", or the " Company")

Total Voting Rights

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that in accordance with its obligations under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs"), as at 31 December 2025, the Company's share capital consists of 335,420,793 Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each in issue with voting rights, none of which are held in treasury.

The figure 335,420,793 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for any calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Julia Stone

Kelsey Traynor

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra's Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the FCA's Official List and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDL". The Company's loan notes, due in 2030, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com .