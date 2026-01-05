

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Monday introduced new automotive semiconductors and development resources to enhance safety and autonomy across vehicle models.



The company's TDA5 high-performance computing system-on-a-chip family offers power- and safety-optimized processing and edge artificial intelligence, and AWR2188, a single-chip, eight-by-eight 4D imaging radar transceiver, helps engineers simplify high resolution radar systems.



These new semiconductors enable quicker AI decisions, comprehensive perception and a unified network, helping automakers bring higher levels of autonomy to their entire fleet, the company added.



TXN is currently trading at $182.12, up 2.60 percent on the Nasdaq.



