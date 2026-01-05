"Bosch Cook AI" delivers pro-chef skills via agentic artificial intelligence

Bosch Unlimited 10 and 9 Stick Vacuums debut in North America with MicroClean technology 10-Year German Motor Warranty

Battle in the Booth: "Top Chef" and Food Network stars compete on premium Bosch appliances

BSH, a leader in premium and luxury home appliances,is showcasing its vision for the connected home at CES 2026 booth #16203. The display highlights people-first artificial intelligence, world-leading Bosch Group sensor technology, precision engineering and premium design to make everyday life easier, more intuitive and more enjoyable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105998552/en/

BSH Home Appliances North America unveils personalized AI for the kitchen and launches first-ever cordless stick vacuums for North American market at CES 2026.

The Bosch Group activation will also feature vibrant "The More You Bosch, the More You Feel Like a Bosch" joint campaign creative, challenging showgoers to "find their inner Bosch." Every product category from the renowned brand from dish care, cooking, laundry, cooling to small appliances will take center stage in Las Vegas, reinforcing Bosch's prominence across the kitchen and home.

"CES 2026 marks Bosch home appliances' largest presence at the show to date, with our precision engineered solutions taking the spotlight in the show stand alongside celebrity chefs known from 'Top Chef' and Food Network, as well as bold creative from our ongoing national ad campaign that launched at the Big Game last year," said BSH Region North America CEO, Darcy Clarkson. "We're also highlighting our leadership role in employing practical AI in the home appliances space with the unveiling of the Bosch Cook AI feature coming to the Home Connect app in the near future, as well as our participation in an official CES panel on the smart home alongside other ecosystem leaders."

Live LikeABosch: People first. Sensor-smart. AI powered.

Making its international debut at CES, Bosch Cook AI is an intelligent new solution that combines agentic artificial intelligence, Bosch's proprietary appliance technologies, sensors and a unique user experience within the Home Connect app.

The technology provides live, precise guidance through the app, helping users more easily create complex meals, such as cooking multiple steaks to different levels of doneness, simultaneously. Unlike static recipe-based tools, the system dynamically adapts to the ingredients users have on hand and can intelligently orchestrate multiple Bosch appliances in tandem to help work toward a desired cooking outcome.

Amazon and Bosch: First Espresso Machine Globally to be Powered by Alexa+ New Natural Language AI Technology

Engineering teams at BSH and Amazon have worked to fully integrate Amazon's new Alexa+ generative AI technology with the espresso machine enabling consumers to talk to their Bosch 800 Series fully-automatic espresso machine just as they would with their local barista.

Using natural language, users may now control every aspect of the already-advanced espresso machine to formulate and improve daily coffee routines. The AI assistant leverages its vast knowledge base, along with machine learning, to pass the command to the espresso machine. The result of this collaboration is barista-level drinks, with all the personalization of a neighborhood coffee shop.

"The collaboration between Alexa+ and Bosch on the 800 series espresso machine demonstrates how conversational AI can deliver sophisticated experiences for our shared customers," said Amazon Vice President for Alexa and Echo, Daniel Rausch. "We are designing new tools to bring Alexa+ intelligence to more smart home devices, and Bosch is one of the first brands building on those experiences."

Clean Beyond the Visible: Bosch Unlimited 10 and 9 Premium Cordless Stick Vacuums Debut in North America

Boasting Bosch's exclusive MicroClean Technology, the new Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 cordless stick vacuums can capture up to 99.9%1 of dust even invisible particles.

The MicroClean Technology sensor detects microscopic particles, down to 0.3 microns while the MicroClean LED Ring turns blue to confirm when surfaces are really clean. The high-efficiency brushless motor developed and built by Bosch in Germany offers outstanding cleaning performance backed by a confidence-inspiring 10-year motor warranty.2

Battle in the Booth: World-Class Appliances, World-Class Chefs.

The power and precision of Bosch appliances will come to life at the Bosch show stand, with celebrity chefs throwing down during live shows.

Nyesha Arrington : "The Ninja" is the co-star of FOX's hit culinary competition show "Next Level Chef," the host/producer of the digital series "Plateworthy" on Eater and the chef/partner of Native by Nyesha at LAX. Hitting the national stage as a fan favorite on Bravo's "Top Chef" Season Nine, she has been a household name ever since. Her credits include FOX's "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen," Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," "Guy's Grocery Games," "Diners, Drive Ins and Dives" and ITV's "Next Level Chef U.K."

: "The Ninja" is the co-star of FOX's hit culinary competition show "Next Level Chef," the host/producer of the digital series "Plateworthy" on Eater and the chef/partner of Native by Nyesha at LAX. Hitting the national stage as a fan favorite on Bravo's "Top Chef" Season Nine, she has been a household name ever since. Her credits include FOX's "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen," Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," "Guy's Grocery Games," "Diners, Drive Ins and Dives" and ITV's "Next Level Chef U.K." Marcel Vigneron : Bosch's esteemed chef host for CES 2026 gained international notoriety in Season Two of Bravo's hit reality series, "Top Chef," where he made it to the finals, finishing as runner-up. He has since competed for more than 20 years on shows including "Iron Chef," "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Chopped" and "Tournament of Champions," among many more across Bravo, Discovery, NBC and Syfy (where he starred in and produced "Marcel's Quantum Kitchen"). Most recently, he was crowned champion of the first season of "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" on Food Network and a recent finalist in "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas." Marcel is also a partner at OrGreenic Cookware, which will be put to the test at CES.

: Bosch's esteemed chef host for CES 2026 gained international notoriety in Season Two of Bravo's hit reality series, "Top Chef," where he made it to the finals, finishing as runner-up. He has since competed for more than 20 years on shows including "Iron Chef," "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Chopped" and "Tournament of Champions," among many more across Bravo, Discovery, NBC and Syfy (where he starred in and produced "Marcel's Quantum Kitchen"). Most recently, he was crowned champion of the first season of "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" on Food Network and a recent finalist in "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas." Marcel is also a partner at OrGreenic Cookware, which will be put to the test at CES. Bryan Voltaggio: Bryan Voltaggio is a respected figure in both the culinary and television worlds, most recently highlighted by his collaborative win with brother Michael on Food Network's "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas." A consistent presence across the network, his credits include "Bobby's Triple Threat," "Beat Bobby Flay," "Chopped Junior" and "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing," where he finished as runner-up.



He first gained national recognition competing against his brother as a finalist on "Top Chef: Las Vegas" (Season Six) and went on to become a multi-time finalist across the franchise, including "Top Chef Masters" (Season Five) and "Top Chef: All-Stars L.A." (Season 17). He and Michael have also co-hosted and mentored chefs on "Battle of the Brothers" for discovery+. Beyond television, Bryan is an accomplished restaurateur whose portfolio includes Vulcania, Voltaggio Brothers Steak House and Wye Oak Tavern.

Intelligent Home Appliance Leadership at CES

BSH will headline two CES panels, where the company will share its unique perspectives on the smart home landscape as a global home appliance industry leader.

Darcy Clarkson, BSH Region North America CEO, will take the stage in "The Latest in Smart Devices and Smart Home Integration" on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. where he will join other senior leaders from across the global smart home ecosystem.

Michael Venus, Head of Connected Devices Digital Products, BSH Region North America, will share his expert thoughts as part of "Smarter Together: How Standards Power the AI-Driven Smart Home" on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. sponsored by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). He'll join in on an insightful discussion on how the Matter standard and AI are driving cross-compatibility and enabling more personalized and predictive smart home experiences.

Located at the Bosch booth #16203 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, BSH will have a significant presence alongside other Bosch Group business divisions from Tuesday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a total turnover of EUR 15.3 billion and more than 57,000 employees in 2024, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company's brand portfolio includes global appliance brands such as Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, as well as regional brands, such as Neff and Thermador. BSH produces at 39 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, California, is recognized for its high-end kitchen and home appliances, celebrated for quality and superior design. In North America, BSH markets its products under the Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau brands each renowned for their rich legacy and excellence. Bosch is celebrated worldwide for its precision engineered and efficient home appliances, while Thermador has pioneered breakthroughs that have shaped the modern luxury kitchen, as well as inspired culinary enthusiasts, since 1916. Gaggenau stands out with its avant-garde designs and professional-grade appliances, appealing to those who seek the ultimate in ultra-luxury performance and aesthetics.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

Legal Disclaimers:

Dust pick-up measured in Turbo mode on hard floors with crevices. Tested according to IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023. Terms of warranty located at www.bosch-home.com/motor-warranty/ Register to activate your free 10-year motor warranty.

Further Information Website: https://www.bsh-group.com/us/press/press-releases LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2749637/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bshgroup.NorthAmerica

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105998552/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

BSH Home Appliances Corporation North America

Title: Senior Media Relations PR Strategy

Name: Andrew de Lara

Phone: +1 949.525.3893

E-mail: Andrew.deLara@bshg.com

Media Contact

BSH Home Appliances Corporation North America

Title: Public Relations Manager

Name: Patrick LeBeau

Phone: +1 949.486.6348

E-mail: Patrick.LeBeau@bshg.com