

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A new ban enforced by the Advertising Standards Authority has started to limit junk food advertising in the UK to help reduce childhood obesity. Under the rules, junk food ads are not allowed on TV before 9pm and are completely banned online.



The ban covers 13 types of foods that are high in fat, sugar, and salt, such as soft drinks, chocolates, sweets, pizzas, and ice cream. Additionally, some foods that may seem healthy are also included, such as certain breakfast cereals, porridge, sweetened breads, and ready-made meals or sandwiches. Plain oats and most porridge, muesli, and granola are allowed. However, versions with added sugar, chocolate, or syrup may still be banned.



'Today marks a big, world leading milestone on the journey to protect children from being exposed to the onslaught of junk food advertising which is currently so harmful to their health,' Anna Taylor, the executive director of the Food Foundation campaign group, said to The Guardian.



Although the rules officially begin today, many UK advertisers have already been following them since October. This led to the first Christmas TV ads focused on low-fat, low-sugar, and low-salt foods, with fruit and vegetables replacing many traditional sweet treats. The government hopes this will encourage companies to make healthier foods.



Katherine Brown, professor of behavior change in health at the University of Hertfordshire, said to BBC that the ban was 'long overdue and a move in the right direction'.



Brown added, 'Children are highly susceptible to aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods and exposure to them puts them at greater risk of developing obesity and associated chronic diseases.'



