

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. sales of 2.52 million vehicles in 2025, an 8 percent increase from the prior year, with daily selling rates up 8.3 percent.



Electrified models accounted for 1.18 million units, a 17.6 percent increase year over year, representing 47 percent of total sales. This underscores the company's growing mix of hybrids, plug-ins, and battery electric vehicles.



In the fourth quarter, the automaker sold 652,195 vehicles, up 8.1 percent, while electrified sales slipped 1.9 percent to 290,840 units, or 44.6 percent of the quarterly total. December sales rose 10.3 percent to 231,513 vehicles, with electrified deliveries of 104,088 units, roughly flat on a volume basis.



The Toyota division delivered 2.15 million vehicles for the year, up 8.1 percent, marking its fourth-best sales year on record and the strongest performance since 2017. Hybrid and electrified Toyota models totaled just over 1.05 million units, up 19 percent, accounting for 49 percent of the division's volume. Several models, including the GR Corolla, Corolla Hybrid, Camry Hybrid, RAV4, Tacoma, and Sequoia, posted their best-ever annual results.



Lexus recorded its highest full-year sales ever, with 370,260 vehicles sold, a 7.1 percent increase from 2024. Electrified Lexus sales reached a record 131,851 units, up 7.2 percent, or 35.6 percent of the brand's volume. Standout performers included the NX Hybrid, RX Plug-in Hybrid, GX, and TX family of models.



Toyota executives said the strong performance reflected demand for affordable options, a broad sub-$30,000 lineup, and growing interest in electrified vehicles. The company also highlighted continued U.S. investment, including the launch of its first domestic battery plant in North Carolina and nearly $1 billion committed to manufacturing facilities during the year.



TM currently trades at $217.93 or 0.03% higher on the NYSE.



