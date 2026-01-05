Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") is pleased to announce its regular monthly dividend policy for 2026. The annual dividend rate remains unchanged at $0.93 per common share, payable in monthly installments of $0.0775 per common share.

Each dividend must be approved by Atrium's board of directors. Atrium's board of directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per common share (subject to recission or adjustment at the discretion of the board of directors) payable on each dividend payment date listed below to shareholders of record at the close of business on the corresponding record date:

Dividend Month Record Date Dividend Payment Date January 2026 January 30, 2026 February 12, 2026 February 2026 February 27, 2026 March 12, 2026 March 2026 March 31, 2026 April 10, 2026

Atrium will also pay a special dividend to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025, if the total dividends distributed to shareholders for 2025 is less than Atrium's taxable income for the fiscal year. The amount of the special dividend will be announced when Atrium releases its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Through this plan, dividends can be automatically reinvested in new Atrium shares at a 2% discount to market price, with no commissions. The DRIP provides a simple way for shareholders to benefit from the power of compounding and grow their investment in Atrium over time. To enroll, shareholders should contact their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank lender specializing in residential and commercial mortgages in Canada's major urban centres, where real estate markets are stable and liquid. Atrium's goal is to deliver stable, reliable dividends to its shareholders while preserving their equity by maintaining conservative lending practices.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not subject to corporate income tax as long as its taxable income is distributed to shareholders as dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. These dividends are generally treated as interest income, placing shareholders in the same position as if they had invested directly in the underlying mortgages. For further information, please refer to Atrium's regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279464

Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation