

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wegmans Food Markets has started using facial and voice recognition tech to keep an eye on customers at its two locations in New York City, as reported in the news.



Signs in the stores let shoppers know that biometric data, like images of faces, eyes, and voices, might be collected and stored for safety reasons.



This move expands on Wegmans' earlier trials with the technology, which was initially restricted to a small group of employees. It's still unclear if similar systems have been introduced at Wegmans stores outside of New York City, and a company spokesperson wasn't available for comment right away.



Biometric surveillance is becoming more common among big retailers, especially as a way to catch repeat shoplifters. In New York City, retailers using this kind of tech are required to inform customers, and there are similar rules in other states.



Fairway, which is owned by Village Super Market, is another supermarket chain in the city that reportedly uses biometric systems.



However, the technology is controversial. There was a proposed law in New York City in 2023 aimed at limiting the collection of biometric data, but it hasn't passed yet.



Critics raise privacy issues and point out studies indicating that facial recognition can be inaccurate, particularly for people of color.



On a federal level, regulators have also taken steps, including a settlement in 2024 that prevents Rite Aid from using facial recognition due to misidentification reports.



