

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two experienced folks from Silicon Valley who helped create some of the biggest social media platforms are now supporting a new app aimed at tackling the negative effects of today's social media.



Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter, and Evan Sharp, one of the minds behind Pinterest, have managed to raise $29 million for their new startup, West Co, as revealed by a regulatory filing.



Launched in 2023 in San Francisco, West Co kicked off its first product, an invite-only app named Tangle, in November. This app is being promoted as a 'new kind of social network' that emphasizes intentional living instead of just focusing on engagement stats. Users can share their daily intentions, help out their friends with their goals, and track their own progress.



Stone mentioned that the current version of Tangle, which encourages users to set a daily intention each morning, is still a bit of an experiment and might change before it goes public more widely.



Sharp, who's the CEO of West Co, views this project as part of a long-term effort to really grasp and tackle the psychological effects that smartphones and social media have on us.



Spark Capital spearheaded West Co's seed funding round in 2024. The founders are part of a growing number of tech leaders who are taking a step back to rethink the unforeseen consequences of the platforms that helped them achieve their wealth.



